Jackals Fall to Rox in Twin-Bill; Finish 2025 with a 28-65 Record

Published on September 1, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







BROCKTON, MASS. - The New Jersey Jackals (28-65) got swept by the Brockton Rox (38-54) in Sunday's doubleheader. The Rox claimed the opener on a Jeter Ybarra walk-off single. Trey Ciulla-Hall drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning in game two, resulting in a Rox 5-4 win.

In game one, Brockton raced out to a 6-0 lead on two three-run home runs in the first and second innings from Derek Bender and Tommy Kretzler.

In the fourth, the Jackals sliced the gap down to 6-4. Issac Bellony singled to score Ryan Ford. Later in the frame, Ybarra dropped a fly ball off the bat of Gilberto Torres, which allowed Arbert Cipion and Bellony to score. The next batter, Jimmy Costin, singled in Torres.

Brockton replied in the home half of the fourth on Kretzler's fourth RBI of the day, a single to plate Jamey Smart, growing the lead to 7-4.

In the top of the fifth, the Jackals tied the game at 7-7 on a Jake DeLeo two-run single followed by a bases-loaded walk to Costin. New Jersey had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings, but failed to score.

In the bottom of the seventh, with two outs, Ybarra lofted a long single to right-center field to score Evan Giordano.

Jackals' starter Nick Timpanelli (ND, 1-7) threw 4.1 innings, allowed seven runs and struck out two. Dusty Baird (L, 3-4) tossed 2.1 frames. He conceded one run with four strikeouts.

Brockton starter Pierce Williams (ND, 3-3) spun 4.2 innings. He gave up seven runs and struck out five. Dillon Ryan and Matthew Maloney combined for 1.1 scoreless innings. Mike McKenna (W, 4-4) earned the win as the pitcher of record. He dealt a zero in the seventh with two strikeouts.

In the season finale, Brockton took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when J.R. DiSarcina reached on an error which allowed Bender to score. Later in the inning, Smart hit a two-run blast.

The Jackals took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when Bellony doubled in DeLeo and Cipion. Three batters later, Jorge Ortiz hit a two-run home run which also scored Bellony.

Brockton clapped back in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Ybarra solo home run. In the sixth, Brockton native Trey Ciulla-Hall singled in Bender with two outs to put the Rox ahead for good.

New Jersey starter Larry De Jesus (ND, 0-0) pitched 4.1 innings. He allowed four runs while striking out four. Michael Esposito (L, 0-1) took the loss. He gave up one run in 0.2 innings. Frankie Giuliano put up a zero in one inning of work with two strikeouts.

For the Rox, starter Zach Eldred (ND, 1-3) threw 4.2 innings. He conceded four runs with four strikeouts. Heisell Baro followed, tossing just 0.1 innings. Michael Satturia (W, 1-1) retired the Jackals in order in the sixth. Brendan O'Donnell (Sv, 1) struck out two in the seventh.

The Jackals conclude 2025 with a 28-65 record. With many changes on the horizon, the Jackals turn the page to 2026. Information for ticket packages will be released shortly.

Some highlights of 2025 included:

- Two all-stars (Luis Acevedo and Jalon Long)

- Max Martzolf's last two weeks of the season (15.2 scoreless innings over five appearances that included a complete-game shutout on August 30th. He won the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Award for the week of August 19th-August 24th)

- Ryan Ford's 38 game on-base streak to open the season

- Jalon Long's scoreless streak (16.0 innings from May 30th - June 25th)







Frontier League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.