Jackals Split Twin-Bill Behind Martzolf's Complete Game Shutout

Published on August 30, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, MASS. - The New Jersey Jackals (28-63) split a doubleheader with the Brockton Rox (36-54). Brockton claimed game one 12-4. The Jackals answered with a 5-0 win in game two.

In the opener, Jake DeLeo opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. In the fourth frame, Issac Bellony doubled in Gilberto Torres to extend the Jackals' lead to 2-0.

However, a nine-run fourth frame for the Rox that included a grand slam from former Jackals' catcher Hemmanuel Rosario put Brockton ahead 9-2.

In the sixth inning, Gilberto Torres lifted his first professional home run, which sliced the gap down to 9-3. Brockton replied with three runs in the home sixth before Jimmy Costin singled in DeLeo, cutting the margin to 12-4.

Jackals' starter Francis Ferguson (L, 2-8) took the loss, lasting 3.2 innings, allowing nine runs. His two strikeouts tied him with Jalon Long for the team lead at 59.

Eli Majick (W, 1-1) earned the win, going a complete seven innings, conceding four runs with two strikeouts.

In the nightcap, New Jersey struck first on an Arbert Cipion single that scored Ryan Ford. In the fourth, Ford and Luis Aceveod came in on a wild pitch coupled with an error to grow the lead to 3-0. The Jackals tacked on two more in the fifth inning when Anthony Nigro scored on a wild pitch. Later in the frame, Cipion drove in Patrick Sanchez to extend the lead to 5-0.

Jackals' starter Max Martzolf (W, 1-3) spun a complete game shutout in seven innings, retiring fifteen in a row while striking out five.

Brockton starter Omar Melendez (L, 1-3) lasted 4.2 innings, allowing five runs with five strikeouts.

The Jackals wrap up the 2025 season tomorrow with a doubleheader against the Rox. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.







