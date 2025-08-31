Florence Pitches Past Boomers

Published on August 30, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Schaumburg Boomers managed just four hits in a 4-1 loss to the Florence Y'Alls on Saturday night in Kentucky.

A pitcher's duel throughout, both teams had an early chance and then managed nothing until late in the contest. Cristian Lopez retired nine straight for the Boomers from the second into the fifth while Zac Westcott sat down 14 straight from the third until he exited after six. Florence hit a pair of homers in the sixth to lead 4-0. Alec Craig, activated before the game, broke up the shutout with a homer in the top of the eighth, the first hit for the Boomers since the second inning.

Lopez worked six innings and suffered the loss, striking out six. Cole Cook and Dylan Stutsman threw scoreless innings in relief. Anthony Calarco reached base twice in the loss for the Boomers, a second straight after winning seven in a row. Schaumburg sits just 1-7 against Florence this year.

The Boomers (58-37) have secured home field advantage for the playoffs and will conclude the regular season on Sunday afternoon at 12:07pm Central. Playoff tickets are on sale now. The Boomers will host the second game of the wild card series on September 5. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

Game Date: 08/30/2025 Schaumburg Boomers 1 AT Florence Yalls 4

YTD YTD Schaumburg AB R H BI AVG Florence AB R H BI AVG Calarco, A DH 3 0 1 0 .351 Ballard, M 2B 3 0 1 0 .280 Fedko, C RF 4 0 0 0 .279 Reeves, T RF 4 0 1 0 .296 Dawson, C 3B 4 0 1 0 .200 Zeisler, H 1B 3 1 1 1 .309 Podkul, N 2B 4 0 0 0 .295 Brocato, A DH 3 1 0 0 .273 Simmons, A LF 4 0 0 0 .275 Richardson, Z C 4 0 0 0 .233 Gould, M CF 4 0 1 0 .327 Thompson, D CF 2 1 0 0 .289 Prater, W 1B 4 0 0 0 .275 Baker, D SS 3 0 1 0 .247 Kuchinski, S C 2 0 0 0 .196 Nieves, H 3B 4 1 2 3 .204 Craig, A SS 3 1 1 1 .257 Hauge, J LF 4 0 1 0 .292 32 1 4 1 30 4 7 4

Schaumburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 4 1 Florence 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 x - 4 7 1 HR--Craig, A SS (2), Zeisler, H 1B (22), Nieves, H 3B (8). RBI--Craig, A SS (29), TOTALS (0), Zeisler, H 1B (80), Nieves, H 3B 3 (39), TOTALS 4 (0).

HP--Zeisler, H 1B (14), Thompson, D CF (2), Baker, D SS (7). SB--Fedko, C RF (10), Brocato, A DH (2), Thompson, D CF (10), Baker, D SS (2). E--Craig, A SS (9), Westcott, Z P (1).

LOB--Schaumburg 6, Florence 8. DP--C. Dawson(3B) - N. Podkul(2B).

YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Schaumburg Lopez, C (L,1-1) 6.0 6 4 4 3 6 2 5.68 Cook, C 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.52 Stutsman, D 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4.08 8 7 4 4 3 8 2 Florence Westcott, Z (W,8-5) 6.0 2 0 0 1 4 0 4.09 Hines, C 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.26 Lotito, C 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 1 3.60 Carsten, W (S,2) 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.71 9 4 1 1 2 6 1 WP--Lotito, C 2 (2). HB--Lopez, C (2), Cook, C (6), Stutsman, D (7).

SO--Dawson, C 2, Simmons, A, Prater, W 2, Kuchinski, S, Reeves, T, Richardson, Z 2, Thompson, D 2, Baker, D, Nieves, H 2. BB--Calarco, A, Kuchinski, S, Ballard, M, Brocato, A, Thompson, D. BF--Lopez, C 28 (88), Cook, C 4 (547), Stutsman, D 4 (167), Westcott, Z 22 (235), Hines, C 3 (236), Lotito, C 6 (42), Carsten, W 3 (154). P-S--Lopez, C 114-71, Cook, C 10-6, Stutsman, D 10-8, Westcott, Z 92-57, Hines, C 9-5, Lotito, C 21-11, Carsten, W 16-14.

T--2:28. A--2704

Plate Umpire - Dalton James, Field Umpire #1 - Blake McKnight, Field Umpire #2 - Gary Glover







