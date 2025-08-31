Milburn Dazzles But Thunderbolts Lose

Published on August 30, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Isaac Milburn struck out a career-high 11 batters and allowed only one run but was outdueled by Jeremy Peguero as the Mississippi Mud Monsters beat the Thunderbolts 1-0 at Ozinga Field on Saturday night.

Peguero got off to a dominant start. He retired the first 12 batters he faced and didn't allow a base runner until the fifth inning.

Christian Kuzemka led off that fifth inning with a single, creating the first scoring chance for the Thunderbolts (36-59). After the Kuzemka hit, Jalen Greer singled but a caught stealing ended the threat.

Milburn dominated out of the gate too. He struck out two batters in each of the first three innings and, after walking two batters in the fifth, got out of the jam on a pickoff.

The Mud Monsters (48-47) earned the game's only run in the top of the eighth. Kasten Furr hit a leadoff single and Kyle Booker picked up the lone RBI on a base hit that made it 1-0.

The Thunderbolts showed life in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, Michael Sandle and James Dunlap hit back-to-back singles but Chris Barraza was able to get the final out to wrap up the one-run victory for Mississippi.

Peguero improved to 2-4, going seven shutout innings for the win. Milburn allowed only five hits over 7.1 innings but fell to 4-2 with the loss. For Barraza, it was the eighth save.

The season-ending three game series continues with game two on Saturday night. Isaac Milburn (4-1, 1.61) gets the start for the Bolts against Mississippi's Jeremy Peguero (1-4, 6.80). First pitch from Ozinga Field is scheduled for 6:05 with a pregame concert from John "Elvis" Lyons on Elvis Night. A fireworks show will follow the game. Fans not in attendance can find broadcast details at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.