Boulders Clinch Playoff Spot, First Time Since 2022

Published on August 30, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Augusta, NJ - For the first time since 2022, the New York Boulders are headed to the Frontier League Playoffs, locking up the final Wild Card slot in the Atlantic Conference by virtue of their 6-2 win over the Sussex County Miners (53-42) at Skylands Stadium on Saturday night and the Tri-City ValleyCats' 5-4 win in Ottawa that knocked the Titans out of the post-season picture.

The Boulders (51-43) plated two runs in the first inning and two more in the second to put the middle game against the East Division champions out of reach. Shortstop Austin Dennis made franchise history to start the game, drilling a double to left centerfield for his 136th hit of the season - breaking the tie he'd only shared since the tenth inning last night with David Vinsky (2022).

Dennis eventually scored on a passed ball, while 2B Kyle Hess - who'd been hit by a pitch - came home on a two-out RBI single by 3B Santino Rosso.

The visitors doubled their lead in the top of the second after RF Enzo Apodaca led off with a single and Dennis moved him to third base with a two-out hit - Hess beat out an infield single that saw Apodaca score easily, while Dennis hustled home from second to make it 4-0.

It would be 5-0 in the sixth after Apodaca drew a leadoff walk and scored two batters later on an RBI bunt single by CF Ryan Vogel.

RHP Garrett Cooper (W, 9-2 / 5.1 IP, 2 R, 8 H, 3 BB, 3 K) saw his shutout bid go up in smoke with one out in the bottom of the sixth when he gave up a two-run homer on his final pitch of the night.

New York capped the scoring on Apodaca's RBI infield single in the seventh, and the bullpen trio of LHP's Grady

Gorgen and Cobe Reeves and RHP Tyler Vail nailed down the clincher with 3.2 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief, stranding the final six of the Miners' 13 runners left on base.

The Boulders close out their regular season tomorrow (Sunday) night, looking for a sweep at Sussex County, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm EDT.

Then, after off-days Monday & Tuesday, the Wild Card Round opens vs. the three-time defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales on Wednesday night (start time TBA) at Clover Stadium in Pomona, NY. Post-season ticket information is available at NYBoulders.com.

All Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

Marc Ernay







