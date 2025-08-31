Sudden-Death Heartbreak for Bird Dawgs

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Down East Bird Dawgs fell in sudden death Friday night, as the Washington Wild Things escaped with a 3-3 win at EQT Park.

Washington opened the scoring in the first inning when Pavin Parks hit an RBI double to left center to take a 1-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs tied it in the third as Jaylen Smith drove in a run on a base hit to make it 1-1.

Down East pulled in front in the fourth when Tyler Blaum scored on an error to make it 2-1.

The Bird Dawgs added a run in the sixth when Cole Hill hit an RBI single, but Washington answered as Cole Fowler singled home a run to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Wild Things tied it in the ninth when Ben Watson hit a sacrifice fly to force extra innings at 3-3.

Both sides went scoreless in the ninth and 10th, sending the game into sudden death in the 11th inning.

Under Frontier League rules, once the game reaches the 11th inning, the sudden-death rule is introduced. The home team determines if it will play offense or defense, and they play a half-inning. If the fielding team gets three outs without allowing any runs, then they take the win. The team that is hitting is given a baserunner at first base with no outs, and if they score a run, then they win the game.

Washington elected to play defense, and it worked out as they collected three outs to take a 3-3 win.

By rule, no losing pitcher is charged in sudden death. Bird Dawgs starter Brandon Kaminer allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Andrew Herbert (7-3) earned the win by pitching the sudden-death frame. Washington starter Regi Grace gave up two earned runs on nine hits over six innings.

The Bird Dawgs fall to 36-58 and look to avoid the series sweep against Washington on Sunday. The game of the regular season is set for August 30, at 5:30 p.m.

