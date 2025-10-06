Down East Bird Dawgs Reveal 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, have announced the 2026 regular season schedule with the home opener at Historic Grainger Stadium and Superior Metal Structures & Concrete Field set for Tuesday, May 12, 2026 as the Bird Dawgs host the Quebec Capitales!

The 2026 season features a 102-game schedule, including 51 home games and 51 away games, seeing an increase of 6 games from the 2025 season! The Bird Dawgs will be a part of the East Division of the Atlantic Conference in the Frontier League. Divisional opponents include the New Jersey Jackals, New York Boulders, & Sussex County Miners.

The 2026 season for the Bird Dawgs will kick off on the road as the team travels north to face their division rivals the Sussex County Miners in the season opener at Skylands Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026 in a 3-game series.

"We are very excited for our second season as a team, and we cannot wait to pack the ballpark again with our amazing Bird Dawgs fans," said Shari Massengill, General Manager of the Down East Bird Dawgs. "We have a lot of fun things planned for the 2026 season that we believe our fans and the community will love!"

Home Opponents: The Bird Dawgs will host nine Frontier League teams at Grainger Stadium, including the Quebec Capitals, New Jersey Jackals, Ottawa Titans, Sussex County Miners, Brocton Rox, New York Boulders, Tri-City ValleyCats, Trois-Rivieres Aigles, and the Evansville Otters.

Away Opponents: The Bird Dawgs will face 12 Frontier League teams on the road, including the Sussex County Miners, Schaumburg Boomers, Florence Y'alls, Brockton Rox, New York Boulders, New Jersey Jackals, Ottawa Titans, Trois-Rivieres Aigles, Quebec Capitales, Washington Wild Things, Lake Erie Crushers, and the Tri-City ValleyCats.

More information on game times, ticket sales and other events for the Bird Dawgs will be announced soon!







