Frontier League, Ottawa Titans Announce 2026 Schedule; Season Begins May 8 at Home

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League, a Major League Baseball partner league, and the Ottawa Titans have announced the 2026 regular season schedule.

The club is set to begin the campaign at home for just the second time in five seasons - starting on Friday, May 8, against the four-time defending champion Québec Capitales.

Starting in the 2026 regular season, the Frontier League has shifted to a 102-game schedule, seeing the club host 51 home games.

The Titans will once again play out of the North Division of the Atlantic Conference alongside Brockton, Québec, Tri-City, and Trois-Rivičres. The East Division of the Atlantic Conference consists of Down East, New Jersey, New York, and Sussex County.

The Midwest Conference will see Evansville, Florence, Lake Erie, and Washington align the Central Division - while Gateway, Joliet, Mississippi, Schaumburg, and Windy City form the West Division.

Of the 90 contests within the conference, the Titans will play all teams 12 times, except for Down East and Sussex County, whom they will see nine times each.

As for their fellow Canadian rivals, the Titans will play six at home and six on the road against Québec and Trois-Rivičres.

With days off scheduled for each Monday over the course of the season, there is one exception. The Titans will open a series with the New York Boulders on Monday, May 18, at 1:00 p.m., to mark Victoria Day. That week, Tuesday, May 19, will be a scheduled day off, with the series continuing on Wednesday, May 20.

For the third-straight season, the team will be at home for Father's Day weekend against the Québec Capitales from June 19-21.

For just the second time in franchise history, the Titans are home on Canada Day, Wednesday, July 1, at 12:00 p.m., hosting the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Once again, the league's schedule format is six games out of conference on the road and six at home. The Titans will spend a week in Illinois from August 11-16, visiting Windy City and Gateway for the first time since the 2023 campaign. For the first time ever, the Mississippi Mud Monsters will make a trip to the Nation's Capital for a six-game series August 18-23.

The stretch at home between July 7 and July 19 for nine games is the longest homestand of the year and includes visits from New Jersey, Tri-City, and Down East.

Fan Appreciation Week will see the Titans entertain the Trois-Rivičres Aigles to open the month of September, with the final regular-season home game scheduled for Thursday, September 3.

The 102-game 2026 calendar will conclude on Sunday, September 6, when the Titans are on the road facing the New Jersey Jackals.

Once again, eight teams (by winning percentage) will qualify for the postseason: four from the Atlantic Conference and four from the Midwest Conference.

It will be formed by the four division winners (by winning percentage) and then two wild card spots per conference (by winning percentage), regardless of division.

A best-of-three Division Series will be followed by a best-of-five Conference Championship Series - between each division winner to determine the participants in the best-of-five League Championship Series, which will see the Atlantic Conference have home-field advantage. As of 2024, home-field advantage in the League Championship Series alternates between conferences each season.

Fans can expect the postseason to begin as early as Wednesday, September 9.

Standard game times at home are 6:30 p.m. (Tuesday - Thursday), 7:00 p.m. (Friday), 6:00 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:00 p.m. (Sunday).

Exceptions for home games include:

Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21, and Thursday, June 4, at 11:00 a.m.

Monday, May 18 (Victoria Day), and Wednesday, June 10, at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30, at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 (Canada Day), at 12:00 p.m.

All game times for road games are to be announced later.

The promotional schedule is also in the works and will be announced in the coming months.

2026 Ottawa Titans Schedule Breakdown:

Total games: 102

Home games: 51

Road games: 51

Home Games by Day of the Week:

Monday: 1

Tuesday: 7

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Friday: 9

Saturday: 9

Sunday: 9

Home Games by Month:

May: 9

June: 13

July: 15

August: 11

September: 3

Total vs. Midwest Conference: 12

Evansville Otters: 0

Florence Y'alls: 0

Gateway Grizzlies: 3

Joliet Slammers: 0

Mississippi Mud Monsters: 6

Schaumburg Boomers: 0

Lake Erie Crushers: 0

Washington Wild Things: 0

Windy City ThunderBolts: 3

Total vs. Atlantic Conference: 90

Brockton Rox: 12

Down East Bird Dawgs: 9

New Jersey Jackals: 12

New York Boulders: 12

Québec Capitales: 12

Sussex County Miners: 9

Tri-City ValleyCats: 12

Trois-Rivičres Aigles: 12

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

