Lake Erie Crushers Announce 2026 Game Schedule

Published on October 6, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are excited to announce the game schedule for the upcoming 2026 season, the 17th season in franchise history. Nine weekend series, long homestands, and a Fourth of July weekend slate highlight the 2026 schedule.

This year the Frontier League is expanding its regular season length from 96 games to 102 games, adding an additional three-game home series for each team in the league.

The Crushers begin the season at home on Friday, May 8th against the Schaumburg Boomers at Crushers Stadium, starting the 2026 campaign with a nine-game homestand. The team will end May with a week-long homestand from May 26th-31st.

June will feature two separate home series against the Evansville Otters from June 9th-11th and June 16th-18th. Then, the month of July begins with a Fourth of July weekend series. July concludes with the longest road trip of the season, a 12-game grind spanning from Washington, to Gateway, then all the way to New Jersey.

Two week-long homestands bisect the month of August on the 4th-9th and 18th-23rd. Then, the regular season concludes at home with a three-game series with the Joliet Slammers from September 4th-6th over Labor Day weekend.

Season ticket plans are on sale now at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets. A full promotional schedule including giveaways and special theme nights will be revealed soon. All games and times are subject to change.







Frontier League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.