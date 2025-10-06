Otters, Frontier League Reveal 2026 Schedule

Published on October 6, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters alongside the Frontier League are excited to reveal the regular season schedule for the 2026 season.

The Otters open the 2026 campaign with division rivals Florence and Washington, officially kicking off on the league's early Opening Day on Thursday, May 7. There will be many opportunities to catch the Otters at Bosse FIeld to kick off the season as 12 of the first 15 games will be played at Bosse FIeld.

One of the most notable changes to the Frontier League schedule is the first 102-game season in league history (51 home games, 51 road games). All teams will play one additional week of games, pushing the final regular season games into Labor Day weekend. The playoff format remains the same, with four teams from each conference participating in the postseason.

The inter-conference slate includes a home series with Sussex County leading into the All-Star Week and a home series with New York at the end of July. Evansville only travels to one Atlantic Conference foe - a six-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs to close the regular season. It will also mark the first-ever series between the two teams.

The 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game will be played in Florence, KY during the week of July 13-16, providing Evansville faithful a quick trip to see their All-Stars perform.

The Otters will travel to every Midwest Conference foe at least once - and make just one trip to Pearl, Miss. to face the division rival Mud Monsters - a six-game series to aid in travel logistics.

Due to a scheduling conflict for Windy City, there is one abnormality in the 2026 schedule. Evansville's May 29-31 series at Windy City has been altered to a two-game series to be played on May 29 and 30. The extra game will now be part of a scheduled doubleheader of nine-inning contests on August 1 as part of the team's July 31-August 2 series.

Corporate partnerships, group outings and season tickets are available now! Call (812) 435-8686 for more information. Single game tickets will go on sale in the spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.