Joliet Slammers Announce 2026 Schedule

Published on October 6, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce the upcoming schedule for the 2026 season.

With the Frontier League adding two additional teams in 2025, the 2026 Slammers regular season campaign will consist of an expanded 51 games home and away for a total of 102 games up from 96 the prior year. The 2026 Slammers regular season will now stretch from Friday, May 8th through Sunday, September 6th.

The Slammers will open the regular season at home in Joliet on Friday, May 8th with first pitch at 6:35pm against the Washington Wild Things and ending on the road in Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers. The final Slammers home game of the regular season will take place at Slammers Stadium on Thursday, September 3rd against the Mississippi Mud Monsters.

This upcoming season the Slammers are thrilled to be hosting Fourth of July weekend for the second year in a row! The Fourth of July weekend in Joliet is sure to be a big one with the dynamic trio of baseball, fireworks, and celebrating America's 250th Birthday.

Not only will the Slammers welcome fans into the stadium for the Fourth of July weekend, but this season they will host the newly minted Brockton Rox for a three game series starting on Tuesday, July 21st before heading to Canada in August. The 2026 season will see the Slammers journey to Canada for a six game road trip on Tuesday, August 25th against the Québec Capitales and end with a three game matchup against the Trois-Rivières Aigles.

With the 2026 schedule locked in, keep an eye out in the upcoming weeks for the game times and promotional schedule for the next fun filled season of Slammers baseball! To place a deposit on your season tickets now call the Slammers box office at 815-722-2287.

