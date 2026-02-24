Tickets for the Big House Ballgame Go on Sale March 11

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers announced today that tickets will go on sale for "The Big House Ballgame" on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. This historic Frontier League exhibition will take place at the Old Joliet Prison (1125 Collins St.) on April 30, 2026 as part of the official Route 66 Centennial Kickoff celebration. Fans can sign up for early ticket access starting today at jolietslammers.com/bhbg. Early access buyers will be able to purchase tickets starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, with tickets becoming available to the general public at 12 p.m. that same day.

"The response to 'The Big House Ballgame' has been unlike anything we could have imagined - we've already received more than 25,000 ticket requests," said Night Train Veeck, Owner of the Joliet Slammers. "We knew this would be a special day, but seeing the level of excitement from fans across Joliet and beyond has been incredibly encouraging. People want to be part of something historic. We wish we could welcome everyone, but the fact is, we're building a temporary stadium inside a prison, so our capacity is very limited. I recommend fans sign up for early access for the best chance at getting tickets."

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will also be available starting today for Joliet Slammers Full Season ticket holders and Joliet Area Historical Museum members. For information about becoming a Joliet Area Historical Museum member, visit jolietmuseum.org. For information on Joliet Slammers Season Tickets, visit jolietslammers.com.

Set against the unmistakable limestone walls and guard towers of Old Joliet Prison (which was built before the Civil War), "The Big House Ballgame" revives a storied tradition. Organized baseball was first introduced at the prison in 1914 by Warden Edmund Allen as a way to build morale among the inmates and promote good behavior. The pastime continued as a tradition for nearly a century until the prison's closure in 2002 and remains one of the most enduring pieces of its cultural legacy. The Joliet Slammers and Gateway Grizzlies of St. Louis will be facing off within the prison walls for a one-of-a-kind Frontier League exhibition game, welcoming baseball into the prison yard diamond for the first time in more than two decades.

In addition to the historic ballgame, the day's festivities will also include pre- and post-game entertainment, including performances by Chicago blues singer Billie Branch, Joliet native Sheryl Youngblood and others.

There will be three ticket options available for "The Big House Ballgame":

General Admission Yard - $15

The general admission tickets will not have direct access to the field, but fans will have the opportunity to walk the historic prison grounds and view the game from a large videoboard directly below Tower Five inside the walls. Those with general admission yard tickets are encouraged to bring their own seating as there will be no physical seats with a general admission ticket. The General Admission Yard will also provide the best viewing for the pre- and post-game performances.

Bleacher Seats - $38

Assigned bleacher seating will be located down the first baseline and in right and left field - the perfect place to catch home runs. This section will offer fans the most direct view of the game.

VIP - $100

This includes a commemorative credential that allows access to an exclusive VIP area where fans will have a view of the field and access to all-inclusive food and beverage options. With this ticket option, you will view the game as the Warden would have. ADA seats will be available in all ticket locations upon request and based on availability. To request ADA seating please email bighouseballgame@jolietslammers.com.







