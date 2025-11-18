Joliet Slammers Announce 2026 Firework Dates

Published on November 18, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce their 10 fireworks dates for the 2026 season. The Slammers will open up their 2026 season on Friday, May 8th at 6:35pm against the Washington Wild Things followed by the first firework show of the season for fans on Opening Day!

Fireworks Fridays are locked in at Slammers Stadium for the following dates: May 8th, May 15th, May 29th, June 5th, June 19th, July 3rd, July 10th, July 31st, and August 21st. Each select Friday home game will turn into a must-see event complete with post-game fireworks and family fun entertainment!

On Thursday, September 3rd the Slammers will conclude their regular season home game schedule with a 6:35pm first pitch against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. The Slammers are looking forward to pairing their fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday promotion with an unforgettable firework show to cap off the year!

The Slammers will be hosting two Education Days, each beginning at 10:05am, as the team transforms the ballpark into an interactive class for all ages. The 2026 Education Day games are set for Tuesday, May 19th and Wednesday, May 20th against the Lake Erie Crushers. The schedule also includes one Day Camp game on Tuesday, July 21st at 10:05am. This game will be the kick off to our first series against the newly minted Brockton Rox.

Be on the look out for exciting updates on our Fourth of July weekend celebration!

All ticket plans, groups tickets and suite rentals are available for the 2026 season! To see the full 2026 Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can't wait to see you.







Frontier League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.