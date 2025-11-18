Titans Ink Two Pitchers for 2026 Campaign

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on contracts with right-handed pitchers Heitor Tokar and Grant Garza for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Tokar, 25, makes his way back to the independent circuit after two seasons in the American Association as a member of the Sioux City Explorers. Last appearing in 2024, Tokar went 1-0 with a 3.95 ERA over 13.2 innings in relief - walking five and striking out 15. That year, the right-hander also tossed nine times for the Dorados de Chihuahua of the Mexican League.

Hailing from Marilia, Brazil, Tokar is slated to become the first member of the Titans' roster to originate from Brazil. The 6-foot-6 arm proved to be a valuable and versatile piece for the Explorers in his first independent campaign in 2023 - as he went 3-4 with a 5.95 ERA across 81.2 innings pitched. Tokar made 23 total appearances that year, including 11 as a starter, recording 69 strikeouts.

Signed as an international free agent by the Houston Astros in 2018, Tokar reached High-A over four seasons in the affiliated minor leagues. At the time of his signing, Tokar was ranked the 50th best international prospect per Baseball America. In 62 career MiLB contests (25 starts, 37 in relief), the right-hander was a lifetime 9-9 with a 4.92 ERA over 208.2 innings - striking out 183 opposing hitters.

Tokar is also a member of the Brazilian National Team, where he's represented his country at the past two World Baseball Classic qualifiers (2022 and 2025), along with the 2019 Pan-Am Games qualifiers.

Garza, 25, joins the Titans for what is slated to be his rookie season in Partner League independent baseball. Beginning the 2025 season as a Senior at the University of Texas at Tyler (Tyler, Texas), Garza posted no decisions with a 3.98 ERA over 20.1 innings - walking five and striking out 19. Garza assisted the Patriots to a new school record for single-season victories and their first-ever trip to the NCAA Division II World Series.

The Missouri City, Texas, product signed on at the end of his collegiate campaign with the Garden City Wind of the Pecos League. Making 14 outings out of the bullpen down the stretch, Garza went 1-0 with a 0.54 ERA across 16.2 innings - walking five while punching out 25. He did not surrender an earned run over his first 12.2 frames, yielding just two earned runs total for the year.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander originally began his collegiate career at Johnson County Community College (Overland Park, Kansas), then spent two seasons at Tarleton State University (Stephenville, Texas), before ending off at UT Tyler. Garza was a lifetime 20-6 over 84 collegiate contests from 2021-2025 - tossing 211 innings and striking out 191 opposing hitters.

In other news, the Titans have announced the following roster transactions:

Released RHP Shane Gray.

Traded catcher Victor Cerny to the Windy City ThunderBolts in exchange for Future Considerations.

Traded OF Nolan McCarthy to the Evansville Otters to complete a previous trade.

Traded LHP Luke Powell, LHP Mac Lardner, and RHP Billy Duby to the New Jersey Jackals in exchange for LHP Max Martzolf and RHP Konsta Kurikka.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

