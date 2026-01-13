Joliet Slammers Sign Trio of Players Ahead of Upcoming Season

January 13, 2026

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce the signing of catcher Billy Sullivan and outfielders Jared Zimbardo and Josh Phillips ahead of the 2026 season.

Billy Sullivan comes to the Slammers following his season in the MLB Draft League, bringing experience against high-level competition. He posted a .975 fielding percentage while providing reliability behind the plate.

Jared Zimbardo joins the Slammers from the University of Notre Dame, where he competed at the Division I level, posting a .296 batting average. Zimbardo adds depth to the outfield with his athleticism and defensive ability.

Josh Phillips is known for his combination of strength and speed, as shown throughout his college career at Chapman University. Phillips completed his 2025 season at Chapman with 13 home runs and 11 stolen bases over 39 games.

This trio of signings is just the start of the Slammers' 2026 roster as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming season.

