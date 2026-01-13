Wild Things Add Two Account Executives to Front Office, Sales Team

Published on January 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have added to their front office with the addition of two account executives. Doug Richard and Lauren Burke began their roles with the team today and have joined the team's sales staff, as the team looks to continue to provide great experiences for local fans, families and the community at large.

Doug Richard joins the Wild Things for a return to professional baseball but is not unfamiliar with the Frontier League. He was an Operations Intern with the Evansville Otters in 2012 during his time at California University of Pennsylvania (now PennWest California), where he graduated in 2013 with a B.S. in Sports Management. Doug has spent the last 10 years in various roles with the Washington Commanders, most recently serving as Senior CRM Coordinator. He also worked as a Ticket Operations Coordinator and as an Account Executive (Premium Seating and Reserved Seating). Richard has also served in roles with the PGA Tour and the Masters as a tournament employee. He's a native of Dallastown, Pennsylvania and graduate of Dallastown Area High School.

"Doug comes in with a strong depth of experience, and I'm excited to see what he will contribute to the team and the impact he will have," said Ticket Sales Manager, Elise Dume.

Lauren Burke comes to the Wild Things for her first sales role as a full-time employee in sports. She's spent the last three seasons as a Brand Ambassador for the Pittsburgh Steelers, working home games as well as events like the NFL Draft Party, Training Camp, SteelHers Social and more. She was a Teen Engagement Associate for The Friendship Circle of Pittsburgh after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 2024 with a B.S. in Business Administration with a focus in Marketing. She also earned certificates in Sports Management and Communications. Burke is a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in the city.

"I am excited to have Lauren as part of our team," said Dume. "After speaking with some of her former supervisors from the Steelers and hearing how highly they spoke of her, I'm glad she's joining us and excited to see what this season holds for her."

Both Doug and Lauren will manage ticket accounts including season tickets, groups, community nights, theme nights and other premium and individual ticket sales, as well as assist the sales staff in operations around EQT Park.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.