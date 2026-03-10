Wild Things Announce $2.50 Tuesdays Promotion as Part of America 250 Celebration

Published on March 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Few traditions feel more American than a summer night at the ballpark, and in 2026, the Washington Wild Things are bringing fans a red-white-and-blue deal that makes it easier than ever to enjoy one with the introduction of $2.50 Tuesdays. The promotion will run during Washington's five Tuesday games that are not day games this summer.

On select Tuesdays at EQT Park highlighted below, fans can enjoy $2.50 tickets, $2.50 parking and $2.50 ballpark favorites including hot dogs, beer, pop, popcorn and novelty ice cream. In addition to the all-American value, a presidential touch will be added to each $2.50 Tuesday as the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a Little George Washington Bobblehead presented by Kuhn's Floor Sanding & Finishing, LLC.

"Affordability remains the biggest challenge for consumers, so we felt it was the right time to implement this promotion," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Packaging this opportunity alongside the America 250 celebration should be a great way to showcase America's Pastime to the broader general public."

The promotion brings together some of the most iconic elements of a night out at the ballpark: a hot dog, a cold drink, a box of popcorn and a seat to watch high-level baseball and get the usual entertainment the Wild Things are known for, all for just a couple bucks.

$2.50 Tuesdays will take place on the following dates and gates open at 6 p.m. each night to the public:

* June 16 vs Mississippi - 7:05 p.m. * July 21 vs Lake Erie - 7:05 p.m. * August 4 vs Down East - 7:05 p.m. * August 18 vs Evansville - 7:05 p.m. * September 1 vs Gateway - 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for $2.50 Tuesdays and all 2026 Washington Wild Things home games will go on sale Monday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m., coinciding with the release of the team's promo schedule. The team will continue to tease aspects of the promotional lineup the rest of the week before the big announcement.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







