Crushers Add Three Ohio-Native Players to 2026 Roster

Published on March 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - Baseball talent from the state of Ohio is coming to the Lake Erie Crushers in 2026! Skipper Jared Lemieux has announced the signing of three Ohio-native players to the roster: RHP Corbin Foy, OF Tommy Barth, and RHP Mike Sokol. Crushers roster updates are presented by BCT Alarm Services, Inc.

RHP Corbin Foy rejoins the Crushers after a short stint with the team in 2025. He made his professional debut with the Milwaukee Milkmen in the American Association before coming to the Crushers where he made three appearances (one start). The Niles, Ohio native pitched for four seasons at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania with a 3.18 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched with 134 strikeouts (10.9 K/9).

In his senior season, Foy made 12 starts, going 5-1 with a 2.08 ERA, which included a stretch of surrendering just two runs in 33 innings pitched. He was given PSAC West Second Team honors for the 2024 season before joining the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League. He dealt with injuries in his first Crushers stint a year ago, but he is ready to slot back into the Lake Erie pitching staff in 2026. Foy sits 95-97mph with his fastball and also features a firm slider and changeup, both with great horizontal movement.

OF Tommy Barth is a 6'0", 195lb native of Brecksville, Ohio and a graduate of Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, just a short drive from ForeFront Field. Barth began his collegiate career at East Tennessee State where he consistently posted double digit doubles numbers and a positive strikeout to walk ratio in his three seasons with the Buccaneers. He logged a 22-game hit streak and was named SoCon Freshman of the Year in 2022. Barth was also named to the All-SoCon Second Team in 2024.

Barth transferred to Kansas University in the Big 12 for his senior season in 2025 and logged a career-high 42 RBIs in 58 games with the Jayhawks. In his four college seasons, Barth slashed .313/.393/.489 and was 4th in the Big 12 in triples (4) and 10th in walks drawn (38). Barth is a disciplined right-handed bat with a mechanically sound swing and a feverish, intense playstyle. He signed out of the California Winter League where Skipper Jared Lemieux coaches and evaluates in the offseason.

RHP Mike Sokol hails from New Albany, Ohio and stands a lofty 6'5", 205lbs, keeping in step with the Crushers' recent history of bringing in tall pitchers. Sokol began his collegiate career at Chipola College where he sported a 4.50 ERA and a very solid 1.190 WHIP in 26 innings as a freshman. He then transferred to Wabash Valley College where he improved his ERA to 4.19 in 43 innings, and he also saw a massive uptick in his strikeouts with 53 his sophomore year (11.1 K/9). His final collegiate stop was Bellarmine University in the ASUN Conference, where he pitched for two seasons.

After a rough first year, Sokol rebounded nicely with a 4.25 ERA and a .245 opposing batting average as a redshirt senior; both marks led the team in 2025. Given his background as a starter in his JUCO days, Sokol found a niche as a long reliever in the Bellarmine pen. Sokol joined the Eastside Diamond Hoppers in the USPBL after his college season and helped them to a 2025 championship. He features a four-pitch mix with effortless arm action and good arm-side run on his fastball.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets at lakeeriecrushers.com/2026-schedule.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at newly named ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. For information on season ticket memberships visit lakeeriecrushers.com, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.