All-Star Sean Roby Jr. Returns to Miners

Published on March 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners are pleased to welcome back infielder Sean Roby Jr.

A 6'1", 235-pound infielder from Indio, CA, Roby was named to the 2025 Frontier League All-Star team during his first season with the Miners. He and first baseman Mahki Backstrom quickly became one of the most dangerous duos in the league. Roby set a Miners single-season record of 88 RBI-finishing second in the league-while hitting .319 with 16 home runs.

Roby was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft from Arizona Western College (Yuma, AZ). In 2024, he reached as high as Triple-A with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the minor league affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Join Sean Roby Jr. and the Miners for their home opener at Skylands Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026, against the Down East Bird Dawgs. Single-game, half-season, and season tickets are now on sale at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com.







Frontier League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.