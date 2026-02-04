Miners Bring Back Hunter D'Amato

Published on February 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners are pleased to announce that infielder Hunter D'Amato has re-signed for the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old Florida native signed his first professional contract with the Miners in 2024 and hit .286 in his second season. He led the team in runs scored (87), walks (53), sacrifice hits (12), and stolen bases (26). D'Amato was tied for first in games played (93) and second in hits (107). He displayed his defensive versatility at second, third, and shortstop for the Frontier League East Division champions.

D'Amato played college baseball for the Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights in Teaneck, New Jersey. He holds the record for the most single-season hits in FDU baseball history, recording 86 hits during the 2022-23 season. During this historic campaign, he appeared in all 53 games, batting .411, and was named to the First Team All-NEC squad.

Catch Hunter D'Amato at the Miners' home opener on Friday, May 8, 2026, against the Down East Bird Dawgs. Single-game, half-season, and season tickets are now on sale at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com.







