Crushers to Host Job Fair on February 28th at ForeFront Field

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are hosting a Job Fair for prospective part-time roles, seasonal positions, and internships for the 2026 season. The event will take place on Saturday, February 28th at ForeFront Field from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Crushers are looking to make over 100 hires ahead of the 2026 season including the areas of concessions, parking attendants, ushers, in-game production, stadium operations, marketing, retail, and more.

At the job fair, participants can make connections with the supervisors in various aspects of the organization. Hosting over 200 events per calendar year, the Crushers organization is excited to add local, dedicated talent to the team.

For individuals looking to attend the Crushers Job Fair, please fill out the registration form at the following link https://bit.ly/LEC2026JobFair or on the website at LakeErieCrushers.com.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at newly named ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers.







