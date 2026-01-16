Crushers Make Two Mountainous Additions for 2026

Avon, OH - Two mountainous men have been signed to brand new contracts by the Lake Erie Crushers: RHP Bobby Helt and OF James Jett. Crushers roster updates are presented by BCT Alarm Services, Inc.

The 6-foot-9 Bobby Helt is a local product from Willoughby, Ohio. He attended Willoughby South High School and stayed local for his collegiate career at Lake Erie College in Painesville. Helt also pitched locally for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League in 2025. In four seasons as a starter with Lake Erie College, Helt made 48 starts and posted an 8.5 K/9 in 231 2/3 innings pitched. He features a low-90s fastball, a slider that produced an elite 41.2% chase rate in the MLB Draft League, a curveball, and an intriguing splitter that he is continuing to develop. His build alone makes him a captivating prospect, and he will have an opportunity to crack into the Crushers' starting rotation in 2026.

James Jett stands a staggering 6-foot-5, 230lbs out of Louisville, Kentucky, and the young man can fly. He runs a 6.6 second 60-yard dash and records a 90+mph outfield throw. The speed and arm strength are notable tools, but even they pale in comparison to the offensive numbers he put up with the bat at Missouri Baptist in the NAIA circuit in 2025. Jett slashed .451/.547/.903 with 21 home runs and 16 doubles with 81 RBIs in 51 games with a dead even 33/33 strikeout to walk ratio. He started his collegiate career in Division I with Charleston Southern and Lindenwood before transferring to Missouri Baptist and being given ABCA/Rawlings NAIA First-Team All American honors. The five-tool prospect will be entering his first year as a professional.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at newly named ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. For information on season ticket memberships visit lakeeriecrushers.com, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







