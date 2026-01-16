Wild Things Sign Former UNC Slugger Hunter Stokely to First Pro Deal

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed former North Carolina slugger Hunter Stokely, a 2025 All-ACC First Team selection with the Tar Heels.

Stokely's All-ACC honor was his first career All-Conference award, and he was also ACC Player of the Week in 2025 as well, after a ridiculous six-game stretch of .524/.621/1.143 while racking up 11 hits, 11 RBI, 10 runs and 24 total bases. Overall, on the year, he slashed .325/.410/.557 (.967 OPS) with 13 doubles, 14 homers and 65 RBI. He was 4-for-4 in stolen-base tries, a career best. His 77 hits, 54 runs, 14 homers and 28 walks drawn were also collegiate career highs.

He played in just three games in 2024 as a senior before sustaining a season-ending injury following a 2023 season that saw him appear in 56 games and slash .317/.406/.492 at the plate with 15 doubles (a career high), a triple, six homers and 36 RBI. In 2022, he played in 59 games, had nine doubles, a triple, two long balls and drove in 25. He played that summer in the Cape Cod League and drove in 17 with two homers and five doubles in 24 games. His first season at UNC was in 2021 and he hit his first two collegiate homers, driving in three total runs in 27 plate appearances. He'd play in the CPL that summer and in 24 games for Asheboro, where he drove in 17 with three homers.

Stokely was a four-year letterman at Fike High School and was captain each of his last two seasons there. Hunter was named All-State as a junior and All-Conference in high school as a freshman and junior.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park.







