Trendsetting Kids Eat Free Sundays Promotion Returns for 8th Season

Published on March 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - As a week of sneak peeks at the Wild Things 2026 promo schedule comes to a close, the team caps the week with the announcement of one of the most popular traditions and programs at EQT Park: Kids Eat Free Sundays are officially back. The Wild Things are proud to announce the program's return for an eighth full season, presented in 2026 by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care.

The Kids Eat Free Sundays promotion has become a ballpark staple the organization pioneered in 2018 and one that has since inspired similar offers across the sports and entertainment landscape. It provides a free ticket to all kids 12 and under to Sunday home games and those kids also receive a kids meal voucher, good for a hot dog, chips and a drink at the game that day.

The fun doesn't stop at a free ticket and meal for the kids on Sundays either. Kids get to run the same bases the pros run after the game each Sunday before having the chance to get autographs from their favorite Wild Things' players on their way out of the stadium.

"No program has been as successful as our Kids Eat Free Sundays. The value we are able to create, for free, thanks to our partners is second to none and there are no strings attached," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Our games have been the first pro baseball experience for three generations of families and the memories continue to last a lifetime. We look forward to seeing membership in the program expand even further across the tri-state."

Kids who have been registered in the past DO NOT need to re-register for the program. Those who have not can register on the team website here or by calling the Ticket Return Box Office at 866-456-WILD (9453) or 724-250-9555.

"It's important for kids and families to get outside, be active and spend quality time together, especially after a long week of school or work," said Jim Griesi, Vice President of Operations for UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care. "Partnering with the Washington Wild Things gives families in our community a chance to enjoy a fun, affordable outing while celebrating movement and wellness in a way that resonates with kids of all ages. We're proud to support an experience where families can make memories, stay healthy and build lifelong connections, both on and off the field."

The schedule for Kids Eat Free Sundays is as follows. Gates open at 3 p.m. with first pitch now slated for 4:05 p.m. on Sundays, as previously announced by the team. That's a change from 5:35 p.m. over the past few years and should be duly noted.

May 17 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Mascot-A-Palooza - Some of the region's best and most popular mascots will be in attendance to help celebrate Wild Thing's fifth Mascot-A-Palooza.

May 24 vs Joliet Slammers - Star Wars Night presented by RHS Safety - Appearances by Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker highlight the night in a galaxy far, far away.

June 7 vs Florence Y'alls - Superhero Night presented by CHROME FCU - Appearances by Captain Marvel, Captain America and Wanda, the Scarlet Witch, highlight a night that also includes a youth replica jersey giveaway pres. by CHROME FCU to the first 500 kids (12 & under) in attendance. The Wild Things will also be donning special "6-7" jerseys that will be auctioned off to celebrate the viral meme on 6/7 day.

June 14 vs New Jersey Jackals - Harry Potter Night presented by Southwood Children's Behavioral Healthcare - Bellatrix, Luna Lovegood and Dumbledore will help bring Hogwarts to EQT Park with appearances while the first 500 kids in attendance will receive a Golden Snitch Baseball, also presented by Southwood Children's Behavioral Healthcare.

June 28 vs Joliet Slammers - Disney Night - Mickey and Minnie make appearances at EQT Park to celebrate the occasion.

July 12 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Toy & Game Night presented by First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County - The first 500 kids take home a Cowboy Hat presented by First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County, inspired by Sheriff Woody. Woody, Jessie and Buzz will be at the ballpark too.

July 26 vs Brockton Rox - Epic Adventures Night presented by Raising Cane's - The minions and Bumblebee make their way to the ballpark to celebrate Epic Adventures Night.

August 9 vs Evansville Otters - Halloween Night presented by Pathways - Trick or treat at the concession stands and dress up in your favorite Halloween costume to help celebrate Halloween Night.

September 6 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Washington Area FCU - All fans have a chance to win prizes throughout the night as the Wild Things celebrate the fans that make it all happen in the final regular-season home game of the 2026 season.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season, which opens on May 7, 2026, away from home, go on sale along with the announcement of the 2026 promo schedule Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. The 24th home season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from March 13, 2026

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