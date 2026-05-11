Jeff Liquori Chosen as Frontier League Player of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League has selected Washington Wild Things outfielder Jeff Liquori as the league's Player of the Week for the week ending May 10. It's the second-straight season a Wild Thing has been chosen for the weekly award after the opening weekend of the season. Last year, Ethan Wilder was picked for the honor.

Liquori posted a 1.412 OPS in four games, going 5-for-14 at the plate with three homers and four RBI. His weekend included a multi-homer game Thursday at Windy City and a 451-foot homer Saturday in Joliet, the longest home run hit by a Wild Thing since at least 2024. It's the first weekly honor for Liquori as a pro, who played in 85 games in his rookie season in 2025. He slashed .256/.336/.400 with 17 doubles, nine homers and 50 RBI.

Liquori was one of several Wild Things with strong offensive weekends to start the season. Through the first weekend of play, Washington leads the Frontier League in slugging percentage (.547) and runs scored (35) by 12 runs. The team has clubbed 11 home runs and has three players with multiple long balls: Liquori, Andrew Czech (2) and Caleb Ketchup (2).

The Wild Things are off today before they start a series with the Evansville Otters at historic Bosse Field tomorrow at 7:35/6:35 p.m. CDT.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from May 11, 2026

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