Miners Walk off Again to Take Opening Weekend Series

Published on May 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







On an Opening Weekend featuring a drone show, fireworks, the Sons of Liberty Alter Ego Night, and a Mother's Day brunch, the Miners' flair for the dramatic stole the show at Skylands Stadium.

The Sussex County Miners (2-1) walked off for the second time in three games to defeat the Down East Bird Dawgs (1-2), 5-4, in a see-saw affair on Mother's Day. Sussex County flashed its power with three home runs in the contest.

The matinee rubber match secured the Miners' first series win of the young season, along with other notable firsts.

Right-hander Blake Purnell (6.23 ERA) made his first start in the Frontier League, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out two in his 4.1 innings of work.

Down East struck first with Lyle Miller-Green's RBI single in the third. Sussex County answered with two runs in the home half of the inning. Right fielder Mahki Backstrom hit his first home run of the season, a two-RBI frozen rope over the right field wall that put the Miners up 2-1.

First baseman Kiko Romero also went yard in the bottom of the fourth. He sent his first home run of the season-and as a Miner-over the center field wall, stretching Sussex County's lead to 3-1.

Purnell ran into trouble in the fifth with a bases-loaded jam. Lyle Miller-Green recorded his second RBI of the game with a single up the middle to bring Down East within a run. Right-hander Jorden Sesar (0.00 ERA) relieved Purnell with the bases still loaded and one out. The Bird Dawgs tied the game, 3-3, on a passed ball, but Sesar worked out of the inning without any further damage.

Sussex County wrestled the lead back, 4-3, with designated hitter Sean Roby Jr.'s no-doubter solo shot in the sixth, his first hit of the season.

Down East knotted the score again at four with two extra-base hits off reliever Chad Gartland (4.50 ERA) in the eighth.

Parker Primeaux (1-0, 0.00 ERA) made his second appearance of the season in the top of the ninth. He kept the Bird Dawgs off the board thanks to two punchouts and a huge 4-3 double play.

With the score tied 4-4 and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, third baseman Dean Ferrara notched his first hit as a Miner, a ground-rule double, setting up center fielder Edwin Mateo for his clutch walk-off RBI single. For the second time this weekend, Miners fans were treated to an exhilarating walk-off celebration, including the customary ice water shower.

Primeaux earned the win while Davis Blair (0-1, 9.00 ERA) took the loss. Sesar struck out four batters in his Miners debut.

Second baseman Hunter D'Amato continued his hot hitting by going 2-for-4 with a run scored. D'Amato, Mateo, and Backstrom are tied for the team lead in batting average at .333.

Both of the Miners' wins this season have been by way of the walkoff. They move to 2-1 in the Atlantic Conference East Division and share first place with the New Jersey Jackals.

The Miners return to the field at 7:05 PM on Tuesday, May 12, for a mid-week 2025 playoff rematch against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the three-game series at Skylands Stadium are available at tickets.scminers.com. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.

By Grayson D'Avella with Dennis Mark







Frontier League Stories from May 11, 2026

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