Miners Rally for Second Straight Opening Day Walk-Off Win

Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Frontier League baseball is back, and the Sussex County Miners (1-0) kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end of the home opener.

The Miners walked off for the second consecutive Opening Day, defeating the Down East Bird Dawgs, 4-3, in dramatic fashion at Skylands Stadium.

Down East (0-1) took an early 2-0 lead courtesy of a Kalae Harrison RBI single and Yeniel Laboy RBI double. The Bird Dawgs tacked on another run in the third with a Christian Adams RBI.

Miners starting pitcher Rob Hensey (ND) surrendered the three runs but struck out seven batters and walked none in his four innings of work.

Down East hurlers Brandon Kaminer and Axel Andueza kept the 2025 Atlantic Conference East Division champions at bay for much of the night. The duo tossed six scoreless innings and combined for eight strikeouts.

The Miners began their rally in the eighth inning when catcher Keenan O'Brien drew a base-loaded walk to break the shutout, 3-1.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, shortstop Evan Berkey drove in his first run as a Miner, bringing Sussex County to within one. Two hitters later, O'Brien came up to bat with ducks on the pond again. On a full count with two outs, he delivered a two-RBI walk-off single that sealed the Miners' comeback. The team chased O'Brien into right field to celebrate the exhilarating victory.

O'Brien said, "It was my third time at the plate with the bases loaded, so I just wanted to make something happen. Thankfully, I was able to get a hit and help the team win."

Manager Chris Widger remarked, "This was a great way to start the season. I'm proud of how the team persevered and gave our fans an exciting win."

Sussex County relievers Colin Kelly, Parker Primeaux, and Chad Gartland kept the Miners within striking distance by blanking Down East over the final five innings. Gartland (1-0) earned the win, and Bird Dawgs reliever Tanner Duncan (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs and walking three batters in the ninth.

Newcomer Evan Berkey had quite the debut, collecting his first hit, run scored, and RBI in the black and gold and tallying a game-high three hits. O'Brien led the team with three RBI. Right fielder Mahki Backstrom went 2-for 4, and left fielder Gabriel Maciel scored two runs. Sussex County had nine hits and drew nine walks.

The 2,000+ fans who witnessed the thrilling game were then treated to an epic drone show presented by New Jersey Lottery, featuring a dazzling aerial display honoring America's 250th anniversary.

Sussex County continues its Opening Weekend homestand against the Down East Bird Dawgs at 6:35 PM on Saturday, May 9, with the first of five Alter Ego Nights and the first of 12 spectacular postgame fireworks shows. In celebration of the country's semiquincentennial, the Miners will take the field as their Sons of Liberty alternate identity. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn alter ego jerseys to benefit a local charity or individual in need.

Please visit sussexcountyminers.com for tickets, news, and updates, and follow the Miners on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Written by Dennis Mark with Leo Schaffer and Scott Davies







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2026

Miners Rally for Second Straight Opening Day Walk-Off Win - Sussex County Miners

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