NEC to Host 2026 Northeast Conference Baseball Championship at Skylands Stadium

Published on May 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Skylands Stadium is proud to announce that it will host the 2026 NEC Baseball Championship from May 20-24, 2026, marking the first time NCAA Division I postseason baseball will be played at the stadium and in Sussex County.

The multi-day championship event will feature the NEC's top programs competing for the conference title and an automatic berth into the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. This milestone further establishes Skylands Stadium as a premier venue for high-level baseball competition in New Jersey and the surrounding region.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our stadium and our community," said Vincent Sangemino, General Manager of Skylands Stadium and the Sussex County Miners. "Hosting NCAA Division I postseason baseball elevates the profile of our facility and gives local fans, families, and businesses the chance to experience championship-caliber competition right here in Sussex County."

The NEC also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

"We are excited to bring the NEC Baseball Championship to Skylands Stadium," said NEC commissioner Noreen Morris. "The venue provides an outstanding environment for our student-athletes to compete for a championship and for our fans to enjoy Division I postseason baseball in a first-class setting. We look forward to working closely with the Skylands Stadium team to deliver a memorable championship experience."

The tournament is expected to draw student-athletes, coaches, families, and fans from across the conference footprint, generating meaningful economic impact for local hotels, restaurants, and businesses throughout the region. Beyond the on-field action, the event reinforces Skylands Stadium's commitment to serving as a year-round destination for community-focused events and elite athletic competition.

DATES

May 20-24, 2026

TICKET INFORMATION

$30: Four-day all-session general admission

$10: Single-day general admission

$5: Seniors (65+) and children (12 and under)

Free: NEC students with valid ID

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Additional details, including game times and participating teams, will be announced in the coming weeks.







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