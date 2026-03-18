Miners Sign Utility Player Dean Ferrara from Fairfield University

Published on March 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners are pleased to announce the signing of utility player Dean Ferrara.

The 5'10", 180-pound rookie from Wyckoff, NJ, will be playing his first professional season. In four years (165 games) with the Fairfield University Stags, Ferrara batted .354 with 215 hits, 14 home runs, 112 RBI, 29 stolen bases, and a .412 on-base percentage. He capped his stellar collegiate career with a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Baseball Championship in 2025 and was subsequently named the university's Co-Men's Athlete of the Year. Ferrara's extensive list of awards includes All-MAAC First Team (2024, 2025), All-Northeast Second Team (2025), MAAC All-Tournament Team (2025), and MAAC All-Rookie Team (2022) honors.

In his senior year at Fairfield, Ferrara set a conference and program single-season record with 99 hits, which ranked fourth in the country. He finished second in the MAAC in batting average (.374) and runs scored (65), setting the school record with a 29-game hitting streak.

The 22-year-old throws and bats right-handed. Ferrara was a standout player at Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, NJ, where he earned First Team All-League honors and set a single-game hit record with six. He played shortstop and pitched, hitting .457 and posting a 0.64 ERA with the Raiders. In 206 games at third base, he recorded only seven total errors in 134 recorded chances.

Join Dean Ferrara and the Miners for their home opener at Skylands Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026, against the Down East Bird Dawgs. Single-game, half-season, and season tickets are now on sale at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com.







Frontier League Stories from March 18, 2026

Miners Sign Utility Player Dean Ferrara from Fairfield University - Sussex County Miners

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