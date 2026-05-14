Miners Offense Schools ValleyCats on Education Day

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Following a 5-1 loss to the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday night, the Sussex County Miners rebounded on Wednesday with a strong offensive performance, earning a 12-6 victory on Education Day at Skylands Stadium and tying the series at one.

The Miners' offense responded immediately, scoring three runs in the first inning. Third baseman Sean Roby Jr. delivered a two-run double to open the scoring, followed later by an RBI double from shortstop Evan Berkey to give Sussex County an early 3-0 advantage.

Right-handed pitcher Kellen Brothers made his first start of the 2026 campaign for Sussex County. After retiring the side in order in the first inning, Brothers encountered trouble in the second, surrendering consecutive home runs to Tri-City second baseman Parker Coddou, who hit a two-run homer, and first baseman Brayden Jobert, who followed with a solo shot to tie the game at three. Brothers limited further damage by recording a strikeout to end the inning.

After allowing three runs in the opening frame, ValleyCats right-handed starter Gino Sabatine settled in, retiring nine consecutive Miners hitters before designated hitter Edwin Mateo broke the streak with a two-out double to right field in the fourth inning.

Brothers concluded his outing by striking out catcher Ranko Stevanovic, finishing the afternoon with four strikeouts. He allowed three runs on six hits and issued one walk to Ian Walters.

Right-hander Blayne Huter entered in relief for Sussex County, making his second appearance of the season.

Tri-City capitalized quickly against the Miners' bullpen. A Coddou single followed by an RBI triple from Jobert gave the ValleyCats their first lead of the game. With runners on the corners, an errant throw to center field during a stolen base attempt by Cooper Hext allowed another run to score, extending the Tri-City advantage before Huter induced an infield pop-out to end the threat.

After Roby Jr. recorded a deep flyout to right field, ValleyCats manager Greg Tagert turned to left-hander Ben Smith following 5.1 innings from Sabatine.

The Miners responded by loading the bases against Smith, and an error by Coddou at second base allowed two runs to score, tying the game at five.

With the bases loaded once again and Smith unable to record an out in the sixth inning, Tri-City brought in right-handed reliever Michael Riley.

Center fielder Will Zimmerman immediately delivered the decisive blow, launching a grand slam to center field for his first hit of the season, restoring the Miners' lead at 9-5.

Roby Jr. added a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend the advantage to 10-5. Later in the inning, a wild pitch allowed first baseman Kiko Romero to score another run for Sussex County.

An RBI single by right fielder Makhi Backstrom in the eighth inning provided additional insurance. The ValleyCats added a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth, but Huter closed out the game to earn his first victory of the season, tossing 4.0 innings in relief while allowing two earned runs and striking out two.

Sussex County improved its record to 3-2 and is tied for second place in the Atlantic East Division with the New Jersey Jackals.

The Miners will look to claim the series in Thursday's rubber match against the ValleyCats on the second Education Day at Skylands Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM. Tickets are available at tickets.scminers.com. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.

Please visit sussexcountyminers.com for tickets, news, and updates, and follow the Miners on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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