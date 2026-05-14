The Hardyz and Wrestling Superstars Coming to ForeFront Field on July 10th

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The world-renowned superstars The Hardyz will headline an All-Star lineup at the first-of-its-kind Northeast Wrestling's Wrestling Under the Stars event live at ForeFront Field on Friday, July 10th at 7pm. A pre-bout autograph session will begin at 4pm.

Wrestling superstars coming to ForeFront Field include The Hardyz, Mickie James, JBL, WWE Hall of Famers Lex Luger and Ron Simmons, Northeast Wrestling Champion Matt Taven, Matt Riddle, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and more superstars to be announced.

Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now at https://www.lakeeriecrushers.com/wrestling.

A limited number of field seats and VIP packages are available, including:

VIP Ringside Seats: $135 - includes a ticket, commemorative t-shirt, and event lanyard

VIP Suite: $950 - includes 16 tickets, 4 reserved parking passes, a commemorative t-shirt, and event lanyard for all guests as well as a suite visit from a wrestling superstar (for information on booking suites, please call (440) 934-3636)

There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge. For Meet and Greet Pre-Orders, go to www.northeastwrestling.com. Wrestlers are subject to change.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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