Preston Johnson's Next Chapter Begins as a Member of the Minnesota Twins

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - Following a dominant 10-strikeout performance on Wednesday night, Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Preston Johnson has had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization.

Johnson becomes the third player in franchise history to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization, joining Zack Morris (Rockies, 2025) and Michael Fowler (Brewers, 2025).

Through two starts with Mississippi, Johnson posted 11.0 innings pitched while allowing just one run on five hits and striking out 18 batters.

The Crystal Springs, Mississippi native pitched at Hinds Community College before transferring to Mississippi State, where he helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2021 National Championship alongside current Mud Monsters outfielder Brayland Skinner.

Johnson was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Draft and spent three seasons across five levels in the organization, reaching as high as Triple-A Norfolk during the 2025 season.

Before the season, Johnson spoke about the opportunity to pitch close to home in Mississippi.

"I always dreamed of playing at Trustmark because it was so close to home," Johnson said. "Being able to play in front of friends and family is a dream come true that's made even more special because my wife and I just had twins two months ago."

"Being close to them and my wife has been a blessing straight from The Lord."

Now, with a new opportunity in affiliated baseball awaiting him, Johnson begins the next chapter of his professional career with the Twins organization.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters wish Preston and his family the best and cannot wait to see what the right-hander accomplishes next.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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