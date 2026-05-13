Early Home Run Barrage Too Much to Overcome as Y'alls Take Down Mud Monsters

Published on May 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - In the first of a twelve-game road trip, the Mississippi Mud Monsters (2-2) fell to the Florence Y'alls (1-3) by a score of 13-5 for their first road loss of the season.

Things looked great off the bat as the Mud Monsters took an early 1-0 lead in the first. Brayland Skinner and Kyle Booker led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Two batters later, Skinner would come into score off a Jack Holman sacrifice fly.

Holding the early 1-0 lead, 7ft tall righty, Brenton Thiels, making his appearance as a starter for the Mud Monsters, saw the Y'alls go back-to-back-to-back in the first. The two run shot by Hank Zeisler, his first, was followed by a Brendan Bobo solo homer, his first, and that was followed by a Zade Richardson solo homer to make it 4-1.

The Mud Monsters responded by tying it in the next half-inning after a leadoff walk to Kasten Furr and a one-out walk to Slater Schield put two on for Brayland Skinner.

Furr stole third and came into score on a wild pickoff throw by Florence starter Jonaiker Villalobos. Skinner then drove in Schield on an RBI single to make it 4-3.

After stealing second, Skinner moved to third on a sac fly by Kyle Booker, later coming into score on an RBI single by Travis Holt to tie things up at 4-4.

With a brand-new ball game in front of them, Thiels went back to work, getting the first out of the inning but after the next two batters got on, Zeisler hit a three-run home run for his second of the game to make it 7-4.

Thiels would hold Florence scoreless in the third. In the fourth, the Y'alls would put up another run to make it 8-4.

Thiels would strike out five, Florence batters before turning it over to Braden Forsyth.

Forsyth entered for his second game of the year striking out one and allowing a run in the fifth that made it 9-4 Florence.

Seth McCartney made his second appearance of the season and struck out his first two batters as a member of the Mud Monsters during a scoreless sixth.

Mississippi brought home a run after Booker was plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 9-5.

McCartney remained on the hill for the seventh, allowing a run on consecutive doubles in the seventh and then surrendering a three-run homer to Bobo to make it 13-5.

Infielder AJ Fritz came on in relief, pitching a scoreless eighth inning and Florence took game one 13-5.

The Mud Monsters continue the three-game road series at Thomas More Stadium in Florence as right-hander Preston Johnson (1-0, 0.00) makes his second start for Mississippi, and the Y'alls send fellow righty Bradley Wilson (0-0, 0.00) to the hill.







Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2026

Early Home Run Barrage Too Much to Overcome as Y'alls Take Down Mud Monsters - Mississippi Mud Monsters

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