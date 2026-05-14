18 K's Sink Florence Offense

Published on May 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls dropped game two of the three-game series to the Mississippi Mud Monsters, 8-3.

It was a pitcher's duel to open the game between Florence's Bradley Wilson and Mississippi's Preston Johnson. Wilson made his first start of the season and went a team-high five complete innings, allowing just three runs on six hits and collecting a season-high eight punchouts. Unfortunately, he was matched by Johnson's 10 strikeouts over just five innings. Wilson gave way to the bullpen in the sixth, trailing 3-1.

Zade Richardson swatted his second homer in as many days in the fourth inning to put the first run on the board for the Y'alls. Garrett Broussard followed in the seventh inning with a two-run blast to close in on Mississippi 4-3. Florence couldn't get anything else going and struck out a whopping 18 times throughout the course of the game.

Campbell Spradling tossed two innings, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out 2 in a solid relief appearance. Ahamad Harajli entered the game for just .1 innings again and surrendered one run. The door was blown open on Blake Donnan, who couldn't locate his best stuff tonight with three hit-batters and three walks. This was a common theme for the Florence staff, who hit a season high of six batters tonight.

Florence and Mississippi return for the rubber-match tomorrow night the finale of the three-game series. Evan Webster toes the rubber for Florence and is opposed by Mississippi's Brian Williams. First pitch is set for 6:54 PM ET.







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