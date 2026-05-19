Florence Drained in Series Opening Loss

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (4-6) fell to the Washington Wild Things 12-3 Tuesday morning. The game featured an hour-and-a-half rain delay in the fourth inning.

Jonaiker Villalobos made his second start of the season for Florence, looking to rebound from his three-inning outing last week. Unfortunately, the 2025 All-Star was only able to match those three innings before the rain forced a delay. Villalobos collected a season-high seven strikeouts but still surrendered six runs (two earned) in a loss. An error from SS Dillon Baker unraveled into a five-run inning for Washington in the second.

Eddie Kaftan came on in relief of Villalobos after the long rain delay and provided some much needed length for the Florence pen. Kaftan was hit around in the fourth but settled in nicely and provided four innings of relief for the Y'alls. Carter Hines made his season debut in the eighth, allowing one run in an otherwise positive first outing for the second-year lefty.

The Florence offense saw two first professional homers on the day, Jackson Tucker in the fifth and Dillon Baker in the ninth. The offense was led by Hank Zeisler's fourth three-hit game of the season, and we are only 10 games into 2026. Brett Blomquist also provided two hits and an RBI in the eighth to score Zeisler.

Florence and Washington meet again for game two of the three-game series Wednesday night. The Y'alls will send LHP Evan Webster to the mound to face Washington's LHP Zander Sechrist. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

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