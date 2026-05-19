Late Collapse Fells ThunderBolts Comeback Bid

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Mississippi Mud Monsters scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning, erasing a dramatic comeback from the ThunderBolts and dealing the Bolts a 9-7 loss in the series opener at Ozinga Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Bolts (7-4) got off toa. Strong start when Michael Sandle hit a solo home urn in the first inning. It was the first of three homers in the game for the Bolts.

Mississippi (5-5) got their first base runners and runs in the third. After a single and a walk, Brayland Skinner hit a two-run triple. He came home on a groundout, making it 3-1. They added a run on a Jack Holman homer in the fourth.

The Mud Monsters appeared to break the game open on Kyle Booker's two-run single in the seventh inning, extending the lead to 6-1, but the Bolts had an answer.

Jared Beebe's two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh brought them back to within three and their big rally came in the eighth inning. Josue Urdaneta and James Dunlap singled and Daryl Ruiz launched his second three-run homer in as many games, tying the score.

After Carlos Pena singled, he stole second and came home on an error, giving the Bolts their first lead since it was 1-0.

In the ninth, Mississippi's first two batters walked. After a controversial pickoff that got Mud Monsters manager Jay Pecci ejected, the Monsters loaded the bases on a single and a hit by pitch. The tying run scored on a wild pitch and the winning run came home on a fielder's choice. They added one more on Holman's RBI double.

Chris Barraza (1-0) picked up the win in relief for Mississippi and Noah Manning (0-1) struggled in the ninth inning to take the loss.

The series continues on Wednesday morning. Ethan Smith (0-0, 6.30) makes the game two start for the Bolts against Mississippi's Art Joven (1-0, 5.40) on the second of six consecutive School Days at Ozinga Field. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 AM CDT and the broadcast details are available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

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