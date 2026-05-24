Bolts Lose Pair of Heartbreakers in Evansville

Published on May 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters scored late in back-to-back games to snatch victories from the Thunderbolts in both ends of a doubleheader at Bosse Field Saturday night.

The Thunderbolts (8-7) led most of the way in game one. The scoring began in the third, when Daryl Ruiz singled and came home when Jared Beebe reached on an error.

They played most of the way with that 1-0 lead but added two big insurance runs in the sixth. James Dunlap and Khyle Radcliffe walked and Donte Grant scored them both on a two-out base hit, making it 3-0.

Evansville (10-4) came back with a big bottom of the sixth. The first four batters reached on a walk and three straight singles. That made it 3-2. Then, with two outs, Blake Robertson brought home two more runs on a single, giving the Otters a 4-3 win.

Andrew Garcia (4-0) recorded just one out and picked up the win. Avery Cook (0-2) allowed two runs and took the loss.

Game two started similarly with a strong effort from the Thunderbolts' starter. After AJ Campbell tossed five solid innings in the opener, Dante Maietta pitched into the fifth and didn't allow a run in game two.

Spence Coffman hit a solo home run in the third to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead and they held it all the way up to the bottom of the sixth.

For the second straight game, Evansville took over in their last at bat. Logan Brown started with a walk and scored the tying run on an LG Castilla double. The bases loaded on a walk and hit batter and the winning run came home on a fielder's choice grounder, making it 2-1. The Otters put the game away with two-out hits from Jon Ponder and Amani Jones, making it 5-1.

Nolan Thebiay (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Justin Lovell (1-1) allowed four runs without recording an out for the loss.

The Bolts will try to take the finale from Evansville on Sunday afternoon with first pitch from Bosse Field scheduled for 12:35. Tyler Wehrle (1-0, 3.71) gets the call for the Bolts against Garret Simpson (0-1, 10.61). Broadcast information is available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2026

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