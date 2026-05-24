Titans Edge Miners with Walk-off Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (10-4) became the first team in the Atlantic Conference to ten wins, earning a walk-off 5-4 victory over the Sussex County Miners (5-8) on Saturday night.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Jackie Urabaez was hit by a pitch for the eighth time this season, then advanced to second on a stolen base. Justin Fogel drove him in with an RBI single to put the Titans on the board against Miners right-hander Jorden Sesar (ND, 0-0).

Sandro Gaston launched a two-run shot 387 feet off Titans lefty Max Martzolf (ND, 2-1), giving the Miners a 2-1 lead in the second.

In the bottom of the third, Sesar issued a single and two walks to load the bases, then delivered a third walk of the inning to tie the game at two. Still with the bases loaded, a wild pitch gave the Titans back the lead at 3-2.

Sesar's day ended after three innings, having allowed three runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Blayne Huter took over for the Miners in the fourth, and with a runner on, shortstop Dean Ferrera committed an error that brought in another run, extending the Titans' advantage to 4-2.

Martzolf's day ended in the fifth with one on and two out, finishing with four and two-thirds innings pitched, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks. Inheriting a runner on, Michael O'Hanlon immediately surrendered a 409-foot home run to Sean Roby Jr., knotting the game at four.

John Perozzi for the Miners and Brandon Marklund for the Titans each came on in relief and kept the game tied heading into the ninth.

Flamethrower Ted Stuka (win, 1-0) looked to be in trouble when Hunter D'Amato doubled down the third base line and advanced to third on a Myles Smith throwing error. Stuka escaped the jam with the corners occupied and sent the game to the bottom of the ninth still tied.

Miles Langhorne (loss, 0-1) hit Cristian Inoa to put the winning run on base, and Chris Davis came in to pinch run. Langhorne then walked Kaiden Cardoso to put runners on first and second. With one out, a wild pitch put two in scoring position. Myles Smith was then granted an intentional walk to load the bases and set up the double play.

With the infield in, Daniel McElveny lifted a sacrifice fly to right field deep enough to bring home the winning run. McElveny gave the Titans their second walk-off win of the campaign.

McElveny earned player of the game honours for his bottom-of-the-ninth heroics.

Cristian Inoa reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and an RBI. Myles Smith singled and walked twice. Justin Fogel singled, walked, and drove in one. AJ Wright also reached on a hit and a free pass. Jackie Urbaez singled, was hit, and walked.

The Ottawa Titans look to complete their second sweep of the season, wrapping up the weekend set with Sussex County Miners on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After the homestand, the Titans will end the month of May on the road with a six-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs in Kinston, North Carolina. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2026

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