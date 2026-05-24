Big Innings Send Boomers to 8-0 at Wintrust Field

Published on May 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers used a five-run fourth and four-run fifth to best the Mississippi Mud Monsters 14-6 and improve to 8-0 at Wintrust Field to open the season.

The Boomers took advantage of an error to grab a 1-0 lead in the first, scoring a run in the first inning for the seventh time in eight home contests. Mississippi went on to take a brief 3-1 edge before the Boomers tied the game in the third. Myles Beale lifted a sacrifice fly and Kyle Fitzgerald doubled home a run. Alec Craig opened the scoring in the fourth with a sacrifice fly. Anthony Calarco singled home two and Fitzgerald lifted a sacrifice fly. Schaumburg scored in five different innings during the victory.

Kyle Moore tossed 5.1 innings in his first start to earn the win. The Boomers used five pitchers in the game. Schaumburg finished with 11 hits and drew 11 walks. Calarco, Fitzgerald and Tony Livermore all tallied two hits. All nine members of the lineup reached base. Craig walked three times and reached base on four occasions. The Boomers have scored four or more runs in an inning 12 times during the first 14 games of the year.

The Boomers (10-4) will aim for a third consecutive home sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm. The day will feature Bark in the Park & Military Appreciation Day. Bark in the Park is presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. RHP Ross Thompson is slated to start for the Boomers against RHP Brian Williams. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2026

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