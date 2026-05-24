Florence Splits Doubleheader with Down East

Published on May 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls split the doubleheader with Down East Saturday night, dropping game one 13-7 but rebounding in game two for a 3-2 victory.

Zac Westcott took the hill for game one, but delivered his worst start of the season in his first career start against Down East. After a clean first inning, Westcott was tagged for two runs in the second, three in the fourth, and two more in the fourth. The Frontier League veteran finished with 4.1 innings, allowing a season-high nine hits and seven runs.

The Y'alls bullpen wasn't much better, as Down East continued to pour on Florence for the most runs and hits in a single game in franchise history. Ahmad Harajli went just .2 innings, surrendering two runs, while Travis Phelps followed for two complete frames, allowing four more runs.

Florence's offense didn't have any issues at the plate, with 12 hits and 7 runs, including 3 home runs in game one. Hank Zeisler had his fifth three-hit game of the season, Brendan Bobo launched two two-run homers, and Marcus Brodil hit his second blast of the season. Plus, Kyle Harbison had a three-hit game, and Jackson Tucker added two more. Unfortunately, all of this was still unable to overcome a 13-7 loss.

The offense kept it going in game two and got on the board in the second inning when Garrett Broussard and Brodil scored on an error by the Down East shortstop. The Y'alls would add another in the third when an RBI walk from Broussard scored Tyler Shaneyfelt to take a 3-0 lead.

Liam Alpern drew the start for game two and looked tremendous on the mound early on. The rookie lefty allowed just one baserunner against the first ten batters while picking up five strikeouts in his first time through the order. Up 3-0 in the fourth, the wheels fell off a bit when Down East used three walks and an RBI double to drive home two and narrow the lead to just one.

The bullpen picked up Alpern, featuring shutout performances from Carter Hines, Chase Hopewell, and Aidan McEvoy. McEvoy earned his fourth save of the season after Jackson Tucker was able to track down a deep fly ball to right field to end the ball game.

Florence and Down East return tomorrow afternoon for the rubber match. Jonaiker Villalobos toes the rubber for Florence and is opposed by Down East's Axel Andueza. The first pitch is set for 1:07 PM ET.







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