Baker's Four-Hit Night Fuels Florence

Published on May 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (9-7) defeated the Lake Erie Crushers (8-8) 6-3 on Tuesday night. Florence is two games above .500 for the first time since May 16th, 2024.

Evan Webster made the start for Florence, looking to build off of his stellar outing last week and nab his third win in a row. The Ryle HS alum was tagged for a run in the first but settled in and kept Lake Erie off balance all night. Webster finished with six strong innings, allowing just two runs on five hits and six strikeouts en route to his team-high third win of the season.

The story of the night was Dillon Baker, who put Florence on the board in the second with an RBI single to score Zade Richardson. Baker would deliver his third hit of the night in the sixth with an RBI single to plate Garrett Broussard and give Florence the lead. The Y'alls tacked on three runs in the inning using three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a balk to take a 4-2 lead.

Up 4-2 in the eighth, looking for insurance, Baker delivered his biggest hit of the night, a two-run blast to left field to make it 6-2 Florence. Baker ends with a 4-for-4 line and four RBIs, becoming the first Y'alls player this season with a four-hit game.

Max Whitesell pitched a clean first inning in relief of Webster in the seventh, but faced some trouble in the eighth. Aiden McEvoy relieved Whitesell with the bases loaded and two away, but walked in one before getting out of it. Still a 6-3 ballgame in the ninth, McEvoy put the Crushers down in order to nab his fifth save of the season.

Florence and Lake Erie return for game two of the three-game series tomorrow night. LHP Isaac Milburn grabs the ball for Florence and is opposed by Lake Erie's LHP Andres Parra. The first pitch is set for 6:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2026

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