Bird Dawgs Set Franchise Hit Record Again, Hold off Ottawa for 10-8 Victory

Published on May 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs exchange congratulations

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs exchange congratulations(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs made history for the second time in four days Tuesday night, pounding out a franchise-record 18 hits to break the record they set Friday in Florence, cruising to a 10-8 victory over the Ottawa Titans at Historic Grainger to improve to 6-10 on the season.

Down East wasted no time, plating four runs in the first inning as Lyle Miller-Green doubled in a run, Ali LaPread singled in another, and Trotter Harlan capped the frame with a two-run single to stake the Bird Dawgs to a 4-0 lead.

Ottawa cut it to 4-1 on a solo home run from Aaron Casillas in the second before Down East extended the advantage to 7-1 in the third on a two-RBI double from Kalae Harrison and an RBI single from Tyler Blaum.

The Titans rallied for three runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to 7-4, but Down East answered immediately with three of their own as Colby Backus launched a two-run homer and LaPread singled in a run to push the lead to 10-4.

Ottawa mounted a late charge with three runs in the eighth on two bases-loaded walks and an RBI groundout from Myles Smith, and added one more in the ninth on a Smith RBI double, but the Bird Dawgs held on for the 10-8 final.

The Bird Dawgs broke their franchise record for most hits in a game with 18, breaking the previous record they set on Saturday at Florence.

Brandon Kaminer was sharp in his start, allowing just one run on two hits over 4Ã¢..." innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Jackson Hicks (1-0) earned the win with 1Ã¢..." strong innings in relief, and Jack Hagan closed it out to collect the first save of his professional career.

Ottawa starter Kaleb Hill (1-1) took the loss, surrendering seven runs on five hits over three innings with three walks and one strikeout.

The Bird Dawgs (6-10) and Titans (10-5) meet in Game Two of the six-game series Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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