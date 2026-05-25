Florence Walks off for Series Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (8-7) walked off the Down East Bird Dawgs (5-10) 9-8 in extras to win the three-game series. This marks the first time Florence has been above .500 since August 16th, 2024.

Jonaiker Villalobos made his second start of the week and turned in his best appearance of the season. The crafty southpaw allowed three runs in the first inning but settled in shortly after, posting a streak of 12 consecutive batters retired. Villalobos ended with six innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five, leaving with the lead.

Down 3-0 in the second, an RBI double from Zach Beadle got Florence on the board and scored Marcus Brodil. In the third, a two-run double from Brendan Bobo scored Jackson Tucker and Hank Zeisler to tie the game 3-3.

Beadle and Dillon Baker singled to open the fourth inning, and Tucker brought them home with a three-run bomb to left-center field, his second homer of the week. After a game-saving catch in game two on Saturday night, Tucker followed it up with a two hit game with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Up 7-4 in the seventh, Florence gave way to the bullpen and Blake Donnan had his number called first. Donnan continued to struggle with control, walking two batters and throwing a wild pitch before being lifted with two away. Max Whitesell was able to escape the damage but was tagged for a two run homer in the eighth to bring th elead down to 7-6. Chase Hopewell entered in the ninth, looking for his first save of the season, but similiar to Donnan, walked two and threw a wild pitch to blow the save opportunity.

In extras, Carter Hines entered for Florence, picking up two huge strikeouts before Down East knocked home the automatic runner to take an 8-7 lead.

Jackson Tucker was the automatic runner for Florence in the bottom of the 10th with the 3-4-5 of the Florence lineup coming to the plate. The captain, Hank Zeisler, came up clutch with an RBI single to plate Tucker and tie the game. Florence used a hit-by-pitch and a walk to load the bases for the rookie Marcus Brodil. With a 3-2 count, Brodil was hit in the foot for the walkoff win 9-8, Florence's first walkoff in 2026.

Florence will head to Lake Erie to open a three-game series with the Crushers on Tuesday. LHP Evan Webster will take the hill for the Y'alls with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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