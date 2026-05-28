Bats Fall Asleep in 2-1 Loss

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (9-8) dropped game two to Lake Erie 2-1 on Wednesday night. The loss forces Florence's fifth consecutive rubber match in May.

Isaac Milburn drew the start for the Y'alls, trying to build off his five scoreless innings and first win last week. The Purdue alum cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one hit to the first batter he faced. A solo blast in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth were the only blemishes against Milburn on the night. Milburn finished with a season-high six complete innings, allowing two runs on four hits with five punchouts.

Florence drew first blood in the second inning after back-to-back singles from Garrett Broussard and Brett Blomquist opened up the inning. A groundout and an error off the bat of Zach Beadle would score Broussard to take the early 1-0 lead.

The bats would quiet for Florence against the Lake Erie pitching staff, including a stint where they were retired 12 consecutively. Florence managed just four hits on the night and failed to have multiple baserunners aboard after the second inning.

Ahmad Harajli and Chase Hopewell combined for two shutout innings in the eighth and ninth. Harajli tossed 1.1 innings of relief with three walks, and Hopewell delivered .2 innings with a strikeout.

Florence and Lake Erie battle it out again for the series win tomorrow night in the finale of their three-game set. RHP Zac Westcott takes the hill for the Y'alls and is opposed by Lake Erie's RHP Bob Helt. The first pitch is set for 6:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

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