Florence Rebounds with Exhilarating Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (35-30) triumphed over Windy City 6-5 Sunday afternoon to win the series.

Jett Lodes served as the opener for Florence, allowing a run in the first but limiting damage and tossing two solid innings.Florence handed the ball off to LHP Isaac Milburn to cover the bulk of the game in relief.

Florence took a 2-1 lead on a two-run double from Dillon Baker to score Zade Richardson and Garrett Broussard. The offense was stifled against Windy City's starter, only collecting four baserunners through five innings.

After two clean innings, his defense didn't help Milburn in the fifth, and two errors allowed three unearned runs to come across and give the Bolts a 4-2 lead. Milburn rebounded with quick innings in the sixth and seventh, ending his night with five complete frames, allowing three unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

The Y'alls immediately answered in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 4-4. Broussard hit a sacrifice fly to score Milo Rushford and Jackson Tucker roped a ground rule double to score Richardson. Florence took a 5-4 lead in the seventh when Richardson clubbed a sacrifice fly to score Tyler Shaneyfelt.

John Girard made his first appearance out of the bullpen and allowed a game-tying solo homer to the first batter he faced. Girard stranded the bases loaded to escape the inning with a 5-5 tie.

Shaneyfelt owned the ninth, starting with a leadoff bunt single. The speedster stole second and third with nobody out to move himself just 90 feet away. Florence struck out twice, but a wild pitch brought Shaneyfelt home to give the Y'alls a 6-5 lead.

Giarard returned for the ninth and once again loaded the bases. With two away, Rushford made a leaping grab in right field to seal a thrilling 6-5 win.

Florence heads home and receives an off day on Monday before opening up a 7-game homestand. The Joliet Slammers come into town on Tuesday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:52 PM.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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