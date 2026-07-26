Ninth Inning Rally Thwarted as Boomers Drop Finale with Joliet

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but a night after scoring six times in the ninth the rally fell short in suffering a 4-3 loss to the Joliet Slammers on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Field.

Joliet utilized single runs in the first and fourth to grab a 2-0 edge. Banks Tolley tied the game with one swing in the bottom of the inning, blasting a two-out two-run homer to left. Chris Davis pulled a two-run homer to right for Joliet in the sixth to put the Slammers ahead at 4-2. The Boomers brought the tying run to the plate in three consecutive innings prior to the ninth but could not break through. Will Prater opened the bottom of the ninth with a walk and with one away Alex Calarco singled. Christian Fedko plated a run by pulling a single on a 1-2 offering to draw the Boomers within a run. Alec Craig singled to load the bases but Joliet was able to escape with the victory.

Schaumburg hit into three double plays in the contest. Ross Thompson was hit with the loss after working 5.2 innings. Three relievers, Holland Townes, Aaron Glickstein and Caleb Riedel combined to work 3.1 scoreless innings to give the comeback a chance. Anthony Calarco and Kellum Clark registered two hits apiece in the defeat, which snapped a seven-game win streak.

The Boomers (34-32) take Monday off before hitting the road for a lengthy nine-game roadtrip. The journey begins in Mississippi on Tuesday night at 6:30pm with LHP Cole Cook (5-6, 4.82) on the mound. The team will return home on August 7. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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