ThunderBolts Fall Short in Sunday Rubber Match against Y'alls

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - For a fourth time in five games, the Windy City ThunderBolts came out on the losing end of a one-run game, falling 6-5 to the Florence Y'alls in Sunday's rubber match at Ozinga Field.

Windy City (30-35) struck first in the bottom of the first inning. After back-to-back walks to open the frame, Victor Cerny knocked in Liam McArthur to score the game's first run.

The lead was short-lived for the Bolts. Florence (35-30) responded with two runs via a two-run double in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead.

It remained that way until the bottom of the fifth when Windy City, on one hit and a pair of Florence errors, plated three runs to retake the lead.

Once again, the advantage was brief for the Bolts. On the back of four hits in the top of the sixth, the Y'alls scored two runs to tie the game at 4-4.

After Florence took a one-run lead in the top of the seventh, Cerny re-tied the game with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth.

In the ninth, Tyler Shaneyfelt bunted himself aboard before stealing second and third and eventually coming in to score what would be the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the ninth, Windy City loaded the bases with two outs before Michael Sandle had a game-winning hit to right field taken away by Milo Rushford.

John Girard (2-1) picked up the win for the Y'alls, allowing one run on three hits as he pitched the eighth and the ninth. Justin Lovell (3-4) was hit with the loss after allowing a run in the top of the ninth.

The Bolts return to action Tuesday for the first of three games on the road against the Gateway Grizzlies. Tyler Wehrle (2-2, 4.74) gets the start for Windy City. Gateway has yet to announce a starter for the series opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and broadcast information is available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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