Three-Run Homer from AJ Wright Fuels Titans Win over Aigles

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Ottawa Titans (36-28) took their fifth series win in a row as they defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles (22-44) by a 10-5 final on Sunday evening - taking five of six on their final road trip of July.

Michael Fuhrman put the Titans on the board first as he sent a solo shot to right-centre for his third home run of the season, making it 1-0 in the third inning.

AJ Wright broke his 0-for-8 hitless streak with a single to open the fourth, and Taylor Wright and Myles Smith each walked to load the bases. The Titans went ahead 2-0 as Daniel McEleveny took a free pass. The Titans settled for just the one run, stranding three runners on base.

Eric Pardinho (win, 4-4) looked nearly perfect through four innings, allowing no hits and striking out four.

Charles Lefebvre (loss, 2-3) got the start for the Aigles, looking solid through four innings. However, a comebacker off the bat of Fuhrman ended his day in the fifth, as Lefebvre left with an injury.

Lefebvre went four innings, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four.

Jackie Urbaez got plunked to put two on, and Thomas Ferroggiaro moved both runners to scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch brought in one, and Taylor Wright brought in another on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

The Aigles finally got to Pardinho as they picked up four hits and brought in two to make it 4-2 in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, the Titans put up insurance as AJ Wright sent a three-run bomb to put them ahead 7-2. AJ Wright set a new career high in RBI, driving in 58 so far this year, on his team-leading 12th homer of the campaign.

In the eighth, Urbaez extended the lead, bringing one in on an RBI single, but was called out attempting to stretch it into a double.

The Aigles weren't done yet in the bottom of the eighth, as Lizandro Rodriguez sent a solo shot to make it 8-3. John Montes picked up a double off the wall, ending Pardinho's day. The Aigles plated one more to make it a four-run ball game heading into the ninth.

The Titans put up another two runs, on three hits, to make it 10-4 heading into the home half of the ninth.

The Aigles put up one more in the ninth to make it 10-5, as Brett Garcia finished out the ball game for the Titans.

Eric Pardinho went seven solid innings, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

Jackie Urbaez went 1-for-3 with an RBI, free pass, and his 30th hit-by-pitch of the season. Michael Fuhrman went 2-for-4 with a walk and a home run. AJ Wright went 2-for-3 with a three-run blast and two walks. AJ Wright now has 12 home runs and 58 RBI as he pushes for an MVP campaign.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans head home to open a seven-game homestand with a single-admission doubleheader to start a four-game series against the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Both games are scheduled for seven innings, and it is $2 Hot Dogs. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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