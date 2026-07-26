Crushers Defeated by Grizzlies 9-1

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Sauget, IL - July 26, 2026 - The Lake Erie Crushers (28-38) narrowly avoided the shutout against the Gateway Grizzlies (31-34) in a 9-1 loss on Sunday afternoon in Sauget. They fall to 7.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the Midwest Conference.

For the third time this series, Gateway started the game with early offense. All but one Grizzlie reached base safely the first time through the order, with 3B Bryson Horne scored three runs when he sent a ball over the right field fence.

Crushers starter Alex Garbrick left the contest after two outs due to the extreme heat in Sauget. After the 30-minute inning reached its conclusion, the Grizzlies led 6-0.

Both teams worked quickly through the next few innings before Gateway struck again for three runs in the 4th to make it 9-0, which was plenty enough support for their starter.

Gateway starter Gage Vailes was dominant in his six innings of work. He did not surrender a run and struck out five batters.

In the top of the 8th, 3B Pavin Parks tapped a home run over the right field short porch to break up the shutout. It marks the 14th home run of the season for Parks who now sits tied for fifth in the Frontier League.

The Grapes picked up two scoreless innings of position player pitching from Jacob Tobias and Samuel Benjamin. One of the bright spots for the Crushers was Benjamin becoming the first position player to punch out an opposing batter this season, and he also made a fantastic defensive play on the mound.

The Crushers move on to New Jersey to face the Jackals for a three game series starting July 28th at 10:35 am ET. Lake Erie will finish their time away from Avon with a series at Sussex County. Catch every game of the road trip live on HomeTeam Network. Fun promotional nights are on tap when the Crushers come home, like Copa De La Diversion on August 7th, Star Wars Night on August 8th, and so many more! Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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