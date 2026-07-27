Bird Dawgs Blow Four-Run Lead, Fall on Hacopian's Second Walk-Off of Weekend

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs race for home

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs race for home(Down East Bird Dawgs)

QUÉBEC CITY, Québec - The Down East Bird Dawgs led 7-3 heading into the seventh inning but watched it slip away as the Québec Capitales rallied for five unanswered runs before Eddie Hacopian delivered his second walk-off hit of the weekend with a ninth-inning single to right, handing Down East an 8-7 defeat at Stade CANAC Sunday afternoon and capping a difficult Canadian road trip.

Down East jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first as Colby Backus hit a sacrifice fly, Jacob Corson doubled in a run, and Yeniel Laboy added an RBI groundout.

Québec cut it to 3-2 in the bottom half on a Torin Montgomery RBI groundout and a Yuta Hamada RBI double before Backus and Corson went back-to-back with home runs in the third to push the lead to 6-2.

Chavez Young pulled the Capitales within three with an RBI double in the fifth before Christian Adams extended the lead to 7-3 with an RBI single in the sixth.

Québec then erupted for five unanswered runs in the seventh as Young added an RBI single and Kyle Crowl launched a three-run homer to tie it at 7-7 before Hacopian delivered the crusher in the ninth.

Jace Miner was solid, allowing four runs on four hits over 6Ã¢..." innings with one strikeout and three walks. Jack Hagan (2-2) took the loss, surrendering one run on two hits over two innings.

Sebastian Kahn struggled in his professional debut for Québec, allowing six runs on seven hits over 2Ã¢..." innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Cooper Morgan (3-1) earned the win with 1Ã¢..." hitless innings and two strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (28-38) return home to Historic Grainger Stadium to begin a six-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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